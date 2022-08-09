A recent editorial was asking why the Jan 6 hearings are lasting so long. Perhaps it is because many of the people requested to testify refuse or ignore to testify.
Most of the people who have testified are Republicans.
They keep finding more information, such as the deleted phone messages. The letter writer stated that the committee saying something loud enough, and long enough, people will start to believe it. This is so laughable and ironic, as this is right out of former President Trump's playbook.
He has been spouting the "big lie" for years.
Trump started denying election outcomes since the primaries of 2015. He stated there was no way Cruz beat him in Iowa. Now this seems to be the GOP playbook. Now, even when they win, they are claiming the election was rigged.
They want to undermine the election process. It used to be disqualifying if you were caught in a lie, you were shamed. Now, it seems to be a redeeming quality for the GOP.
First deny, second say that's not what I said, and third, if I said that, so what. They are not ashamed or held accountable.
Rules don't seem to apply to President Trump, or his administration. Delete messages. Tear up Presidential papers. Take boxes of paper to Mara Logo. No consequences.
I remember a quote by President Trump saying "Don't believe what you see or hear." Like just believe him as to the truth. While he was President, he had over 30,000 lies while in office.
All the GOP wants to do is run out the clock, in hopes of winning the midterms, so they can close down all investigations into Trump.
"Tear up Presidential papers. Take boxes of paper to Mara Logo. No consequences."
My guess is that you submitted this letter before the FBI's "Knock knock"at Mar-a-Lardo yesterday.
