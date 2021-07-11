Mr. Robert Myers, you made it extremely clear in your public forum letter published July 6 (The News-Review) of your contempt for President Donald J. Trump and other Republicans.
Streets go both ways.
Now, sir, may I challenge you to an equally arousing letter declaring your admiration for President Biden's personal and political life? Please also include other Democrats such as Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Eric Swalwell, etc. If no letter comes forth, then may I assume there is very little you admire regarding their personal lives and or their governance?
Karen van Griethuysen
Roseburg
Karen van Griethuysen, I am not Mr. Myers, but I have an opinion about your letter. To begin with, a question: What is your point? You basically bring forth no question, make no definitive opinion -- you simply seem hurt that people dare to judge Don Trump based upon his actions of five years.
I won't respond to your "challenge" the way you may hope for, and I hope no one else does, either. If you had respect for Don Trump - so be it -- he is what he is. For years, the phrase Trump Delusion Syndrome (TDS) was used by pro-Trumpers to characterize critics -- but the meaning of TDS swung 180˚ around January 6th, give or take, and if you glance in a mirror you'll see what TDS looks like today.
