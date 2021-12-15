They should have a National End of Medicare Enrollment commercial day on Dec. 8.

Tom Keel

Umpqua

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(3) comments

NJ
NJ

[lol] A celebration of no longer receiving mail I didn't ask for and don't want. It was quite a parade of "choose me, choose me!". TV adverts are only a showcase of aging celebrities who now must make a living being insurance company tools. The emails are least intrusive as one click shoots them into oblivion. Fore sure I'd fly my flag for "End of Open Enrollment Day"! See ya next year.

Report Add Reply
dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

Celebrated, I'm sure, by droves of insurance sales consultants who are thanking their god that the "explaining" is over for a short while.

Report Add Reply
CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

dejadoodoo: Yes.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.