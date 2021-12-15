Letter: If they advertised it, I missed it entirely Dec 15, 2021 3 hrs ago 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save They should have a National End of Medicare Enrollment commercial day on Dec. 8.Tom KeelUmpqua Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (3) comments NJ Dec 15, 2021 3:19pm [lol] A celebration of no longer receiving mail I didn't ask for and don't want. It was quite a parade of "choose me, choose me!". TV adverts are only a showcase of aging celebrities who now must make a living being insurance company tools. The emails are least intrusive as one click shoots them into oblivion. Fore sure I'd fly my flag for "End of Open Enrollment Day"! See ya next year. Report Add Reply dejadoodoo Dec 15, 2021 1:56pm Celebrated, I'm sure, by droves of insurance sales consultants who are thanking their god that the "explaining" is over for a short while. Report Add Reply CitizenJoe Dec 15, 2021 3:54pm dejadoodoo: Yes. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg police officer fired, charged with official misconduct New pharmacy opens in Myrtle Creek UPS employee arrested after attempting to sell stolen iPhone Roseburg man sentenced in fatal June DUII crash Remembering the Christmas Flood of 1964: 'The destruction was stunning' TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Douglas County Farm Service Agency Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Logan Anderson gets hole-in-one at Bar Run $45K paid to settle suit alleging deputy pinned Black child 126 homeless people died in Oregon's largest county in 2020 NW Natural Water Announces Strategic Investment in Avion Water Public Meetings Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
[lol] A celebration of no longer receiving mail I didn't ask for and don't want. It was quite a parade of "choose me, choose me!". TV adverts are only a showcase of aging celebrities who now must make a living being insurance company tools. The emails are least intrusive as one click shoots them into oblivion. Fore sure I'd fly my flag for "End of Open Enrollment Day"! See ya next year.
Celebrated, I'm sure, by droves of insurance sales consultants who are thanking their god that the "explaining" is over for a short while.
dejadoodoo: Yes.
