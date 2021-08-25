I recently visited Roseburg to aid a family member scheduled to undergo a potentially life saving surgery. Unfortunately the operation was cancelled because both the Eugene and Roseburg hospitals were filled to capacity with new COVID-19 patients.
As distressing as the upsurge in COVID cases and the cancellation of the surgery were to me, I was more distressed when I went into Roseburg to grocery shop and saw many shoppers who were not wearing face coverings and ignoring signs requiring them to do so.
I know many of these folks are warm and caring that is why I can't understand why they would consider endangering the health and lives of other people. We all have loved ones ( mothers, fathers, siblings, husbands, wives, and children ) who have medical issues such as diabetes, heart or lung disease, weight issues, and just old age to name a few. These are the people who are the most vulnerable to the deadliest aspect of COVID-19.
We should all remember that when we forgo face coverings and other precautionary measures we are not only endangering our own lives, we are endangering the lives of those we love.
There are actions I have done in my life that I regret but I don't think I could forgive myself if I caused a serious illness or death.
So I have chosen to be safe rather than sorry.
Please take care of yourself and others.
Celia Hinshaw
Kailua Kona, Hawaii
