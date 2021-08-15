One question that every anti-vaxxer and anti.-masker should feel morally obligated to answer:
Since you refuse to follow the recommendations of the experts for dealing with the covid pandemic, what do YOU propose we do to slow and stop its spread? And what evidence do you have that your solution will work better than vaccinations and mask?
If you do not feel obligated to help stop the pandemic, then you are not fit for human society.
Richard Packham
Roseburg
Yes! Let's just kill everyone who doesn't comply with your standards!!!
Well now, there's food for thought Richard. Perhaps our leadership decided those not fit for human society would believe the lies of conspiracy and perform appropriately ultimately reducing the unfit population. Tongue in cheek only - not inspiring yet another conspiracy.
