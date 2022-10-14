Reproductive health care — women's health care — is on the line in this election. If you care about protecting reproductive rights in Oregon, Tina Kotek is the only viable gubernatorial candidate.
In May, I submitted a letter to the editor in which I described an experience I had as a GYN nurse before abortion became legal in the U.S.: Rolling back Roe will endanger women's lives.
Since then, many states have implemented draconian laws that limit or prohibit a woman’s right to decide whether to carry a pregnancy to term.
Nearly 1 in 4 women in the U.S. will have an abortion by age 45. They are our family members, our friends and members of our community. It infuriates me that some politicians think they have the right to interfere with a woman’s most difficult and personal decision.
Christine Drazan says as governor, she'll "follow the law" on abortion. Does that remind you of how Supreme Court Justices Barrett and Kavanaugh said in their confirmation hearings that Roe v. Wade was established law and that they would follow precedent? It should because, as we know, Barrett and Kavanaugh ignored precedent when they overturned Roe v. Wade.
It is obvious to me that Drazen’s comment about following the law is just to cover up what she and her strongest allies really want: to change the law, to make abortion illegal, right here in Oregon.
Drazan made her intentions clear in her June 24 tweet following the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision. She wrote: "Life wins! ... As governor, I will stand up for life by vetoing legislation designed to push Oregon further outside the mainstream.” Drazan will do everything she can legally do to take our rights away.
Tina Kotek has worked to strengthen our rights to reproductive health care.
Pat Speth Sherman
Roeburg
