From the beginning of man's existence conspiracy theories have reared their ugly little heads. The caveman's wife decided he wasn't eating enough vegetables, so she dug up some roots and added them to the mastadon stew without his knowing it. Thus she made his conspiracy theory a "fear from nothing event" making him healthier.
When I was a child our family doctor would come out to our ranch to immunize the 5 Rockwell kids and I remember seeing his car driving up to our house so I hid behind the couch with my hands over my head like one of those bugs that roll up when you pick them up. My conspiracy theory was created because I thought if he couldn't find me, I wouldn't have to get a shot. He leaned over the back of the couch and said "OK Kay you're next" The theory I presumed out of fear of that immunization could possibly have kept me from dying or living with a wheelchair for the rest of my life Could I have gotten it? Who knows, but the prevention of that deadly disease kept a lot of people out of the hospital or worse. The vaccine was a choice my parents made out of the fear of a child dying was a sacrifice I could thank them for over and over again.
Don't let the fear of "what if conspiracy theories" keep your decision to protect yourself and others from a life undeserved because you fear the unknown. Get vaccinated and get and save a life. The fear mongers out there are really not doing you a big favor.
Kay Anderson
Glide
