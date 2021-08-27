The role of law enforcement is to protect and serve. As we are in a pandemic that is killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, I am saddened that your office has come out against public health measures that can protect the residents of Douglas County. If one would listen to the medical providers, vaccines, masking, social distancing are measures that we can all take to blunt this terrible pandemic. Chi Mercy Medical Center is now overwhelmed by unvaccinated COVID-19 patients and is asking for more morgue space. Your position as a law enforcement officer is to uphold the law and protect the public, not let your personal opinions cloud your official duties.
My parents are residents of Douglas County and I pray that your actions don’t put them more at risk than they already are.
Chad D. Burton
Washington
