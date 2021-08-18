Well, here we go again. How many of you ripped your face mask off on the first of July? I have continued to wear mine when I go into a business. To those of you who continue to wear your masks, thank you.
It didn't take long for the virus to go into hog heaven and infect a lot of idiots who think that they are exempt from coming down with the virus. As they say, stupid is as stupid does. I did not go to the fair this year for the very reason that we have to much stupid in this county, in this state, and in this country. One cannot fix stupid, because stupid can't be fixed.
To those businesses who care about their customers health and well being, I will continue to patronize you. To those businesses who do not care, why should I, or anyone else, care about your financial health or well being. Let those who don't care go out of business, because once their customer base dies off, their business dies off.
The same can be said for those in the political world who don't care, let their voters die off, and then they won't be reelected. Those of you who think it is wrong to look out for the health and well being of the people, feel free to move. Might I suggest Florida, Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, or maybe Tennessee. I am sure that they will appreciate your advocating for their stupidity. The rest of us will be better off with less stupidity and more commonsense.
Hopefully, this will give you something to think about.
George Weston
Myrtle Creek
(5) comments
"One cannot fix stupid, because stupid can't be fixed."
SARS-CoV-2: "Hold my beer."
Shame on the businesses, the county leaders who have opened the flood gates to many deaths, hospitalizations and more insidious spreading. Churches, fair goers, gyms and on and on feel masks are too intrusive. So why not wear an intubation tube in ICU? That is if there are still any available?
In case you forgot about those businesses that care more about opposing Covid restrictions than their customer's well being, below are the businesses and their owners that support Citizens Against Tyranny as indicated buy the below link that is still listed on Citizens Against Tyranny's facebook page:
1. Blended Main Street Eatery - Aimee Jones.
2. Blac-n-Bleu Bistro - Todd & Dristen Koens
3. Pacific Fitness - Brandi & Leo Voepel
4. Old Sportsman Riddle - Sean Klope
5. My Coffee - Savannah Underwood
6. Bobby Guyer Construction Corp. - Jasmine & Bobby Guyer
7. Casey’s Restaurant - Lance & Laurie Mounts
8. Events Non-Profit Advocate - Brett & Mendi Parrett
9. Swing from the Vines - Rudy Luna
10. Total Body Fitness - Terry Brock
11. 541 Plumber LLC - Laura Young
12. Ace Community Services – Tracy Forrester
13. Alexander’s Greek Cuisine – Mike Emanuel
14. All Wired Up – Brian Hunnicutt
15. Alpine Real Estate 1 LLC – David Jacques
16. Autoworks Plus – Sandra Riley
17. Bagshaw’s Auto Repair – Paul Bagshaw
18. Basco Logging – Jaime & Betsy Yrguen
19. BC Customs – Brandon & Chelsie Hopkins
20. BNB – Cherie Bierbower
21. Body Shop Total Fitness – Terry Brock
22. Cooligan Refrigeration – Brad Ellison
23. Country Club Tavern – Judy Bayne
24. Country Financial Insurance – Zack Skoglie
25. Create and Sip Studio – Crystal Unrue
26. Currieco Real Estate – Valynn Currie
27. Delany Trucking – Blake Delaney
28. Double K Livestock – Ken McKillip
29. Echo Every Child – Julie Brown
30. Ellison Homes Group – Tammi Ellison
31. Finnish Line Motorsports – Josh Hunt
32. Freedom Builders – Jeremy & Audrey Kirkland
33. Great Northern Trailers – Jack Trowbridge
34. Harcourts Integrity Team Real Estate – Christina Winter Ronk
35. Harris Crew 6 – Megan Harris
36. Harris Realty – Shae Ellison
37. Hunt’s Chainsaw – Theran Hunt
38. Ireland Trucking – Chuck Ireland
39. Jensen Tree Service – Erik Sunday
40. Jimmy John’s – Andrew Osburn
41. Journey Roseburg – Jeff Paschall
42. Kubota – Guy Kennerly
43. Katie Guaschino Photography – Katie & Steven Guaschino
44. Kelly’s Cozy Corner – Kelly Blake Jeffries
45. Kelly’s Cozy Corner – Pam Kantola
46. Kruger-Mckenzie Construction – Jack Kruger
47. Levi Huffman Engineering – Levi & Corel Huffman
48. Lindbloom Orchards – Justin Lindbloom
49. Literacy Advocates – M Gumser
50. McDonald Wholesale – Tom Ocumpaugh
51. Mignola Farms – Peggy Mignola
52. Mobile Welding – Roland Guthree
53. Noble Roofing & Construction Inc. – Jamie Gray & Michael Gordon
54. Performance Martial Arts – Ryan Cunningham
55. Precision Plumbing – Levi Buchanan
56. Randy Butler Construction – Randy Butler
57. Rawsome Juices – David Zaragoza
58. Riddle Liquor Store – Melisa Wagnon
59. Roseburg Beacon Weekly – David Jaques
60. Soaring Eagle Consulting – Bradley Hanson
61. Standridge Roofing – Kathy Standridge
62. Steadfast 1776 – Paul Eckel
63. TCI Construction – Trevor Ison
64. Terry Lewis Construction – Terry & Wendy Lewis
65. The Iron Shop – Casey Richey
66. The Place in Roseburg – Cecil Barrett
67. Three Tree Trimming – Trevor Trimble
68. Tommy’s All American Burger – Tom & Susan Lebengood
69. Umpqua Valley Fire Services – Doug Shulze
70. UPS Store – Preston Hash
71. UV Fire Services – Earl & Vikki Pennington
72. Valley Gate Brokers Real Estate – Dawn Scott
73. Victory Builders – Bonnie Pappas
74. Waterscapes Pool & Spa – Dave and Sandra Hansen
75. Watson Automotive – Jay Roth
76. Western Oregon Jewelers – Heather Johnson
77. Why Not Bar & Grill – Sheila Bryant
78. Winston Diner – Dawn Murray
79. You’re Sew Creative – Terry Tillman
80. Backside Brewery
81. Lookingglass Brewery
82. Beast Burgers in Glide
83. Rolling Thunder BBQ
84. Louie’s Redneck Dawgs
85. Two-Shy Brewery
https://www.facebook.com/citizensagainsttyranny.DouglasCounty.OR/photos/108017037920195
*too much stupid
*you're advocating
*common sense
If you are going to call people in the community stupid, you might want to use proper grammar.
It's satire.
