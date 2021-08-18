Well, here we go again. How many of you ripped your face mask off on the first of July? I have continued to wear mine when I go into a business. To those of you who continue to wear your masks, thank you.

It didn't take long for the virus to go into hog heaven and infect a lot of idiots who think that they are exempt from coming down with the virus. As they say, stupid is as stupid does. I did not go to the fair this year for the very reason that we have to much stupid in this county, in this state, and in this country. One cannot fix stupid, because stupid can't be fixed.

To those businesses who care about their customers health and well being, I will continue to patronize you. To those businesses who do not care, why should I, or anyone else, care about your financial health or well being. Let those who don't care go out of business, because once their customer base dies off, their business dies off.

The same can be said for those in the political world who don't care, let their voters die off, and then they won't be reelected. Those of you who think it is wrong to look out for the health and well being of the people, feel free to move. Might I suggest Florida, Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, or maybe Tennessee. I am sure that they will appreciate your advocating for their stupidity. The rest of us will be better off with less stupidity and more commonsense.

Hopefully, this will give you something to think about.

George Weston

Myrtle Creek

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

"One cannot fix stupid, because stupid can't be fixed."

SARS-CoV-2: "Hold my beer."

RobertoJ
RobertoJ

Shame on the businesses, the county leaders who have opened the flood gates to many deaths, hospitalizations and more insidious spreading. Churches, fair goers, gyms and on and on feel masks are too intrusive. So why not wear an intubation tube in ICU? That is if there are still any available?

Mike
Mike

In case you forgot about those businesses that care more about opposing Covid restrictions than their customer's well being, below are the businesses and their owners that support Citizens Against Tyranny as indicated buy the below link that is still listed on Citizens Against Tyranny's facebook page:

1. Blended Main Street Eatery - Aimee Jones.

2. Blac-n-Bleu Bistro - Todd & Dristen Koens

3. Pacific Fitness - Brandi & Leo Voepel

4. Old Sportsman Riddle - Sean Klope

5. My Coffee - Savannah Underwood

6. Bobby Guyer Construction Corp. - Jasmine & Bobby Guyer

7. Casey’s Restaurant - Lance & Laurie Mounts

8. Events Non-Profit Advocate - Brett & Mendi Parrett

9. Swing from the Vines - Rudy Luna

10. Total Body Fitness - Terry Brock

11. 541 Plumber LLC - Laura Young

12. Ace Community Services – Tracy Forrester

13. Alexander’s Greek Cuisine – Mike Emanuel

14. All Wired Up – Brian Hunnicutt

15. Alpine Real Estate 1 LLC – David Jacques

16. Autoworks Plus – Sandra Riley

17. Bagshaw’s Auto Repair – Paul Bagshaw

18. Basco Logging – Jaime & Betsy Yrguen

19. BC Customs – Brandon & Chelsie Hopkins

20. BNB – Cherie Bierbower

21. Body Shop Total Fitness – Terry Brock

22. Cooligan Refrigeration – Brad Ellison

23. Country Club Tavern – Judy Bayne

24. Country Financial Insurance – Zack Skoglie

25. Create and Sip Studio – Crystal Unrue

26. Currieco Real Estate – Valynn Currie

27. Delany Trucking – Blake Delaney

28. Double K Livestock – Ken McKillip

29. Echo Every Child – Julie Brown

30. Ellison Homes Group – Tammi Ellison

31. Finnish Line Motorsports – Josh Hunt

32. Freedom Builders – Jeremy & Audrey Kirkland

33. Great Northern Trailers – Jack Trowbridge

34. Harcourts Integrity Team Real Estate – Christina Winter Ronk

35. Harris Crew 6 – Megan Harris

36. Harris Realty – Shae Ellison

37. Hunt’s Chainsaw – Theran Hunt

38. Ireland Trucking – Chuck Ireland

39. Jensen Tree Service – Erik Sunday

40. Jimmy John’s – Andrew Osburn

41. Journey Roseburg – Jeff Paschall

42. Kubota – Guy Kennerly

43. Katie Guaschino Photography – Katie & Steven Guaschino

44. Kelly’s Cozy Corner – Kelly Blake Jeffries

45. Kelly’s Cozy Corner – Pam Kantola

46. Kruger-Mckenzie Construction – Jack Kruger

47. Levi Huffman Engineering – Levi & Corel Huffman

48. Lindbloom Orchards – Justin Lindbloom

49. Literacy Advocates – M Gumser

50. McDonald Wholesale – Tom Ocumpaugh

51. Mignola Farms – Peggy Mignola

52. Mobile Welding – Roland Guthree

53. Noble Roofing & Construction Inc. – Jamie Gray & Michael Gordon

54. Performance Martial Arts – Ryan Cunningham

55. Precision Plumbing – Levi Buchanan

56. Randy Butler Construction – Randy Butler

57. Rawsome Juices – David Zaragoza

58. Riddle Liquor Store – Melisa Wagnon

59. Roseburg Beacon Weekly – David Jaques

60. Soaring Eagle Consulting – Bradley Hanson

61. Standridge Roofing – Kathy Standridge

62. Steadfast 1776 – Paul Eckel

63. TCI Construction – Trevor Ison

64. Terry Lewis Construction – Terry & Wendy Lewis

65. The Iron Shop – Casey Richey

66. The Place in Roseburg – Cecil Barrett

67. Three Tree Trimming – Trevor Trimble

68. Tommy’s All American Burger – Tom & Susan Lebengood

69. Umpqua Valley Fire Services – Doug Shulze

70. UPS Store – Preston Hash

71. UV Fire Services – Earl & Vikki Pennington

72. Valley Gate Brokers Real Estate – Dawn Scott

73. Victory Builders – Bonnie Pappas

74. Waterscapes Pool & Spa – Dave and Sandra Hansen

75. Watson Automotive – Jay Roth

76. Western Oregon Jewelers – Heather Johnson

77. Why Not Bar & Grill – Sheila Bryant

78. Winston Diner – Dawn Murray

79. You’re Sew Creative – Terry Tillman

80. Backside Brewery

81. Lookingglass Brewery

82. Beast Burgers in Glide

83. Rolling Thunder BBQ

84. Louie’s Redneck Dawgs

85. Two-Shy Brewery

https://www.facebook.com/citizensagainsttyranny.DouglasCounty.OR/photos/108017037920195

Linda Snyder
Linda Snyder

*too much stupid

*you're advocating

*common sense

If you are going to call people in the community stupid, you might want to use proper grammar.

melrosereader
melrosereader

It's satire.

