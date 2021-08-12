“I disapprove of what you say but will defend to the death your right to say it” is a quote frequently attributed to French philosopher Voltaire. As one of the guiding principles of democracy for over two centuries it has fostered open debate and discussion both public and private, free from government censorship or intimidation. While this right of freedom of speech has limitations (e.g. defamation), the ability to express one’s opinion freely without fear of retaliation is the very cornerstone of a free people. Despite current ideas of “political correctness” we all lose the most precious thing we have next to life itself when we silence other opinions.
One may or may not approve of City Councilor Bob Cotterell’s recent statements. That never should be the issue. The only relevant aspect is his right to be able to openly and honestly express it. For a governmental body such at the Roseburg City Council to censure him for expressing opinion, regardless of the setting, is a travesty of one of our most cherished American principles.
I fought in Vietnam and saw what it was like for people not to have the ability to freely express their opinions and being executed or sent to “re-education” camps because they held the “wrong” political beliefs.
As a former Roseburg City Councilor I remember we occasionally had heated debates and at times very negative statements were directed toward me or my family. I always figured that was part of the package; the rough and tumble of politics and a free society. I certainly don’t remember ever being “brought to tears” over any of it.
Maybe it is time to drop the hypersensitivity routine and toughen up a bit. It’s a harsh world out there and it isn’t about to get any easier anytime soon.
Melvin Cheney
Roseburg
When a person becomes a city councilor, they are representing the people of their Ward, the people who elected them. As such, they are supposed to leave their personal opinions outside the rail and represent the people who elected them.
Instead, Councilor Cotterell voiced his ugly personal opinion in his official capacity. And then, rather than appologize or state it was his personal opinon and not representative of the people of his Ward, thereby making this issue go away, Councilor Cotterell doubled down and refused to concede his ugly opinion might not be representative of Ward 3 residents. Not unlike New York Governor Coumo, who also did many good things for his constituents, Councilor Cotterell should resign.
