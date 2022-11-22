I'm responding to Mr. Myers' Nov. 21 News-Review letter about recalling sheriffs who ignore Measure 114's "new & improved" gun law. I lit a cigar over the endless supply of material fueling his overheated keyboard about shootings that are so hideous yet another gun law is needed to eliminate shootings — since existing gun laws haven't.
In his letter against non-compliant sheriffs, it's evident, though, where his passion lies since nothing ignites the wick of liberals like their perpetual discontent against the Second Amendment.
I enjoy dining in Old Town after dark while avoiding muggings in its “good” area, which is why I carry a Springfield "Hell Cat" .38. I purchased this immediately after the Oompah-Loompas approved 114. Others did too since my background check is #116,800! This number would increase signifying if criminals, evil-minded, mentally deranged and gangbangers would register their guns, they don't ... so it's those — gun afficanidaos —who shoot kids, not law-abiding gun owners.
Congratulations to Mr. Myers for cheerleading the anti-114'ers, but who didn't read its requirements for eroding my constitutional rights and bashing sheriffs for disregarding it. Measure 114 including existing law requires background checks but no funding by 114 was provided for sheriffs to duplicate this effort when thousands-plus applied.
Restricting a gun's capacity to nine rounds is senseless because the criminal element carries guns containing hundreds of rounds. You see, Mr. Myers, in order to have peace there must first be justice. Criminals are frequently released, thanks to symphystic criminal justice which causes me to be on guard for a peaceful uneventful dining experience.
Do illegal shooters pay attention to gun laws? By definition they are lawbreakers and Measure 114 won't suddenly change them. The sheriffs don't have time for this nitwittery.
