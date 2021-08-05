Evidently Marian Owens of Glendale is unaware that the greater majority of people and voters in the United Sates of America are those "radical feminist educated elitist socialists democrats" she writes about.
Not sure who the persons that are "spewing imagined self-superiority and obvious hatred" she refers to.
Owens concludes: "The decent thing to do is treat others with respect and courtesy, etc."
This all leaves me as a confused reader.
Oliver Warren
Roseburg
(3) comments
Oiver, yes.
Most of us believe in identifying and dealing with the the *root* causes of problems. That makes us radicals in the true meaning of the word.
Most of us believe in, and support, equal rights for women. Yeah, that makes us feminists, even if some people regard that as an epithet.
Most of us are fairly educated; not as many, not as well as we might hope and strive for, but people alive today are, on average, the best-educated in the history of the world.
Most of us recoil from domination by pretenders who inherited or stole wealth and power (kings, dictators, hereditary billionaires, and so on), but we acknowledge and respect real elites: Olympic medalists, the best scientists and engineers, and architects, Navy Seals, Army Special Forces, (real) astronauts, inter alia. Nobody wants to be operated on by a bottom-tier surgeon, or drive across a bridge designed by a sloppy engineer. I'd submit that, at heart, we are elitists. If we wish to survive.
Now, socialism: if socialism is the ownership of all of the means of production by the state and its workers--the classic definition of socialism--well, I don't personally know any socialists. But the epithet "socialist" gets hurled at people who support Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, public libraries, etc. I am that kind of quasi-"socialist" and proud of it.
Ah, Democrats: Democrats outnumber Republicans by the millions, won the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections, and so on, but it's true that enough people are not registered in either major party to allow a statement about "most people" and party.
But, you know what? I think most people are radical, feminist, educated, elitist quasi-socialists, and that's close enough.
"radical feminist educated elitist socialists democrats"
Thank you for your letter, Oliver[thumbup] I'm trying to find the humor is watching rude people telling others to act more civilly. It's been happening a lot lately. As result, I feel a strong urge to behave more rudely. Maybe not the best plan.
"The Way It Is" by Oregon's former Poet Laureate William Stafford
There’s a thread you follow. It goes among
things that change. But it doesn’t change.
People wonder about what you are pursuing.
You have to explain about the thread.
But it is hard for others to see.
While you hold it you can’t get lost.
Tragedies happen; people get hurt
or die; and you suffer and get old.
Nothing you do can stop time’s unfolding.
You don’t ever let go of the thread.
You forgot "(and their male counterparts)" which we suppose would make them "Radical Maleinist Educated Elitist Socialists Democrats".
