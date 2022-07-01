I finally took the time to attend a Roseburg City Council meeting, something I've wanted to do for a while. I would encourage residents of Roseburg to begin attending the meetings!
Are you aware that the city council has authorized a Tent Camping Program in our city?
This program would allow property owners inside the city limits (non-residential)/churches/non-profit organizations to permit tent camping on their properties for 29 days maximum. The campers would have to then leave, but could possibly return one day later!
One council member expressed concern that drug abusers might need more like 6 months to overcome their addictions. The council proposed further meetings to amend the guidelines.
I would imagine most people in Roseburg would not be in favor of this program.
Can you envision the noise problems, trash, drug needles, human waste, loose dogs, etc., that would now possibly be right next to your backyard?
If a person or group decides to be a part of this program, he/she/they can do so as long as the rules outlined are followed. People with neighboring properties would only have the option of complaining to the city manager and then perhaps involving the police.
With all of the problems people in Roseburg are dealing with — theft, homeless camping all over the place, RVs parked in the city parks, needles and hostile confrontations on the bike paths — why is so much time being spent on providing additional ways to increase these problems? It seems the city would also be opening itself up to a multitude of liabilities.
I would highly recommend residents of this town get your hind ends down to the city council meetings and observe, speak up and organize!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.