My affiliation with Roseburg High School and the Roseburg School District is: our three children graduated from Roseburg High; my wife taught at Melrose Elementary for 22 years. I've been an avid Roseburg High sports fan for all my 48 years living in this great community. I especially love wrestling and Roseburg is greatly blessed to have Steve Lander as its wrestling mentor. The National Coach of the Year a couple of years ago. I'm a proud Indian.
I don't see how a name change is going to erase any sins committed against the "Indians" by our European ancestors. History is replete with injustices against all races and cultures since time began. We can't rectify all sins of the past by constantly name changing and tearind down statues. Human history is not always pretty. People are sinner and eminently fallible. What we can and should do is honor all good people regardless of ethnicity. I remember being the butt of "big dumb Swede" jokes because of my Swedish heritage. This was in a predominantly German settlement. Neither I nor my "Swedish" friends were offended. This was a joke for god's sake. It wasn't intended to be offensive. We had a sense of humor. In this new political world of "correctness" humor is not allowed. This insanity needs to stop before we "Balkanize" our society into a civil war.
I believe this name change effort is being promoted by a few malcontents in an effort to make a name for themselves or stroke their desperate egos. Their energies could be directed to something positive that would honor our first Americans.
Go Indians.
Rolland R. Benson
Roseburg
Rolland? You're not a proud Indian, you're a proud sports fan then and currently when the high school had/has "Indian" as its mascot. Nothing can change that. But what can be changed is your mind set when a joke isn't really a joke any more. You get to stay a proud Roseburg Indian Sports Fan regardless of a mascot change. But don't call yourself an Indian unless you've experienced the oppression those of the tribe have experienced, in the past and today.
