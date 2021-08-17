My views on feelings, gender and the thought police from an old heterosexual white guy
I am an unabashed Christian Conservative, and as such my views on the current fascination with gender and being “woke” may offend some of you. I believe you have a right, in this country, to be whoever you want to be! That said, it doesn’t mean I have to accept or agree with your choices. Somehow along the way we’ve come to think that your feelings are a constitutionally protected right? They’re not, frankly I could care less if your feelings get hurt if it means we’re forced to give up even a small portion of our right to free speech, or to associate with whom we please and yet that’s exactly what’s happening. Whether on social media, the fake news or our educational system we’re being told we’re not allowed to hold views that are in opposition to, in my opinion, the extreme left minority in this country. I could care less who you crawl into bed with, what color your skin is or if you’re poor or filthy rich. Our constitution along with the bill of rights, here in this fine country, confirms our rights are from the almighty not from man and because of that I’d never force my views on you and I expect you not to force yours on me. Along the same line, our rights don’t guarantee equal equity or outcome only opportunity. You will succeed or fail all on your own merits, not by government changing the playing field. And lastly, you may think you have control over your gender but if someone stumbles upon your bones, long after you’re dead and gone, they will be found to be either as male or female and nothing more.
Gerald Gindlesperger
Umpqua
(2) comments
Gerald: twice you write, "I could care less."
So: thank you for caring!*
*unless you mean the opposite ("I couldn't care less"), of course. In which case, I'd hasten to remind you about Christ and caring.
Gerald, as a Christian you'll understand in your heart and soul when I say, Matthew 25:40-45
