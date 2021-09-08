I'm ashamed to call myself an American. The Biden Bodies at the Borders and the Afghan Executions are only two of the hundreds of calamities perpetrated by this sick man and the rest of the puppets playing with our lives — in the US and around the world.
Dianna O'Brand
Roseburg
(1) comment
Thanks Dianna...thanks for baring your soul...thanks for letting us all know how you feel. And thanks for sharing your Biden Derangement Syndrome (BDS)...it's all so...so helpful?
