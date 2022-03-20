During the past several years, I have gotten to know Joe Yetter. He’s always been passionate about the community. Many people can sometimes feel apathetic towards the government, especially regarding their elected leaders. I can assure you that will never be the case with Joe. Every time I talk to him, he’s always sincere, passionate, and motivated. When I spoke with him the other day, he told me that a huge concern was his opponent’s opposition to a bill that would provide greater healthcare and disability services to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving our country in Iraq and Afghanistan. As a veteran himself, he recognizes the contributions the armed forces have made to our country, and that we must ensure they have quality care and services.
These problems do not get nearly enough media attention as they deserve. Joe, however, would continue to bring these problems to light and garner the attention necessary to pass legislation and provide our community with better living conditions. Joe currently owns a farm as well, working hard to provide the community with homegrown goods. His experiences here show that he has a unique perspective synonymous with rural Oregon. Joe understands the struggles associated with maintaining a small business. While I recognize the monumental odds against him, I can say with honesty that I would be proud to have Joe as my Congressman. Joe sincerely cares about Douglas County and recognizes our struggles. When I’m marking my ballot this November, I will have no doubt knowing that I voted for an honest, concerned, and admirable neighbor.
(2) comments
I support Joe Yetter's candidacy for congressional district 2. He's intelligent and compassionate, with excellent leadership experience. The people of Oregon would be lucky to have him representing us in Washington D.C.
I agree 100% Kevin! Joe is an intelligent, discerning, articulate, and compassionate voice. His energy and motivation are remarkable. His life of service speaks for itself. I cannot think of a better representative for Oregon in congress. We would extremely fortunate and well-served in having him be our voice in Washington. I give my full support!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.