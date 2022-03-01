I strongly urge all Democratic Party voters to vote for Patrick Starnes for Governor of Oregon, in May's primary election. His integrity is well-proven by his energetic lobbying of the Oregon Legislature to refer a Campaign Finance Reform constitutional amendment to the ballot. The amendment, which eventually passed with a 78% yes vote, opened the door for the Oregon legislature to create campaign finance limits, and his 2022 campaign for Governor has capped its contributions at $1,000 maximum per donor per year.
Without immediate Campaign Finance Reform (Oregon's Legislature hasn't yet enacted any specific campaign contribution limits upon itself, candidates for other Oregon political offices, or ballot measures), we will not see urgently needed reforms on climate change or healthcare. If big pharma, fossil fuel producers and large timber corporations can donate unlimited amounts of cash to candidates, nothing will really change.
Another pillar of Patrick Starnes' campaign focuses on addressing Oregon's health care shortfalls. His proposed Oregon Health Plan, similar to Medicaid, would provide affordable health care to all Oregonians.
Like many of you, I'm tired of politicians who give vague 'solutions' to serious life-impacting issues. Patrick Starnes doesn't do that, he works to accomplish real world solutions. For those reasons and numerous others, I'll be voting for Patrick Starnes for Governor, and I enthusiastically encourage other Democratic Party voters to do likewise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.