Education in Oregon is at a crisis point. Families and teachers have struggled through this pandemic. Students have fallen behind academically, and suffered emotionally. Our public school system was struggling even before the pandemic, the stress put on it by Covid-19 just laid bare those insufficiencies.
We need to make a new commitment to our public schools. Tobias Read understands this and lays out the way forward. To increase the literacy rate by third grade, Tobias will establish the Oregon Early Literacy Initiative aimed at providing every K-3 student access to teachers trained in the Science of Reading, and expand early literacy support for struggling learners.
Tobias Read recognizes the need to prioritize our students' physical and emotional health. He will do this by funding more school nurses, expanding access to at-school mental and behavioral health services, support healthy nutrition by expanding Oregon's Farm-to School and School Garden networks and phase out fees for extracurricular activities guaranteeing student access to after-school sports, music and arts programs regardless of income.
To achieve this, we must invest in K-12 educators and staff. Tobias is committed to using Federal pandemic funding to provide school districts with opportunities to offer hazard pay and forgive student loans for educators with five or more years experience and waive TSPC fees for new educators and substitute teachers. Tobias supports the next generation of teachers by increasing funding for Oregon's public universities.
For our next governor we need someone with a background in policy and a clear vision for the future. As the father of two children in public schools, experience as a legislator and state treasurer, Tobias understands the importance of broad-based changes that will make a difference for our children. He has my support.
