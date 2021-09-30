Wow, this episode of the Handmaid's Tale Sucks. No abortions unless before the sixth week of pregnancy. No exceptions. The Patriarchy has spoken in Texas. You get raped, you carry to term. Your child has multiple health challenges making it a cyborg, you carry to term, the list is endless with reasons one might want or need to have an abortion. The bottom line, why is it lawmakers and Christians' business? In the traditional dichotomy of church and state, to restrict abortion is to legislate morality. There is one person allowed to decide who gets an abortion, the pregnant woman.
No , Texas didn't stop there. They placed bounties on women and non-profits etc., for helping Texan women get abortions.
Wondering how you all feel about that 15-year old daughter who came home pregnant and your gonna be raising her child cause she doesn't have the financial or emotional skills to manage a baby and all the challenges that brings? Say goodbye to her educational aspirations, she will be too exhausted to study or even get her GED. Or how about the sex trafficked girls who get pregnant? Maybe that late life "Oops" pregnancy like my aunt had at 52, she ended up paralyzed the last five years of her life as the delivery was so hard she herniated discs and damaged her spinal cord during labor. Her 58-year old husband and her teens raised her child. My Aunt Ruth died at 57, well before her time.
I will be at the Women's March in Grants Pass on Oct. 2, join me? I have had about enough of Christians and pasty old white men telling women what to do. How about you?
I share your opinion of the Texas bill. However, I think you are laboring under a false impression. Just as Trump could never have been elected president without the support of a lot of white women, a lot of white women also helped push that Texas abortion bill through. Sorry to burst your bubble of political self-righteousness, but If you think that "pasty old white men" are the roots of all evil and oppression, then you need to read more.
