I was gobsmacked to read the opinion of Mark Thiessan in the June 15 News Review. The headline stated “Dems Are Trying to Make Sure Trump Wins in 2024”. What? By telling the truth?! Have we come so far from integrity and honesty that it is no longer recognized?
Thiessen’s overall point was that the Jan. 6 Commission was only to make sure “Trump is never elected president again”. How wrong can a syndicated columnist get? Obviously, Thiessen is not watching the eye-popping hearings or is perhaps only listening to his wife — who is one of the GOP’s party leaders in their state. If he had watched he would realize how close we came to losing our democracy.
It’s painfully clear that this bipartisan group is doing far more than trying to stop Trump. They are trying to get Americans the facts and hold those responsible for the attempted Jan. 6 coup accountable. Most importantly, they are trying to fix the system that allowed Trump and his lackeys to nearly destroy our democracy.
Thiessan goes on to bad mouth President Biden, talking about the Democrats “leftward turn” and various issues causing our country’s problems — never referencing the 2-plus years of COVID-19 or Putin’s insane grab for an independent Ukraine. Yes, inflation, economy and immigration are important issues. But so is our Democracy. And in fairness, the whole western world has had massive inflation, and our immigration is nothing compared to Europe’s.
There has never been anything close to ending our amazing democracy until Jan. 6. I believe in the Jan. 6 Commission and I am stunned at the depth of the traitors’ plan to overthrow our government.
George Will, Michael Gerson and David Brooks are all reasonable conservative columnists. Trump apologist and Fox News figure Marc Thiessen is just a partisan hack.
