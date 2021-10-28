Under Peter DeFazio's watch the Roseburg VA went from thriving hospital to an Outpatient clinic. Forcing Veterans to travel to war torn Portland for care. Roseburg has had higher unemployment. Most attention from DeFazio is to Lane County. I get vague responses when I write to him on specific questions on issues. With him in office the deficit sky-rocketed.
David Farrell
Winston
(0) comments
