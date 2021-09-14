I'd like to respond to Pete DeFazio's recent comments made in The News-Review.
For one, some people cannot wear a mask due to real respiratory conditions.
Secondly, anywhere from 10 to 50% of first responders, EMTs and nurses choose not to get vaccinated. Apparently Mr. DeFazio doesn't have the time or inclination to find out why. It's easier to simply dismiss this percentage of his constituents as "idiots," as he did in an unchallenged one-on-one interview with The News-Review on Aug 31. Which is unfortunate. He could have also gone into detail as to why he supported each and every executive order that Joe Biden signed, from weakening our energy independence to compromising our border security, to the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Which, since DeFazio has not been critical as to how that happened, I can only surmise that he was OK with it?
Joe Cooper
Roseburg
