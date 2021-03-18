So the Vatican says it "cannot" bless same-sex marriages. The audacity and hypocrisy of the Roman Catholic Church will never surprise me.
I was raised Catholic and later married my Catholic girlfriend as soon as I was legally able. Why would the Vatican think that I care whether or not the church bestows its blessings on my union? After all, the Roman Catholic Church is no example of upholding the teachings of Jesus' love, nor does it set an example for following its own dogma. With its years-long cover-up of priests, bishops, and cardinals molesting young boys and girls in their care; to clergy who cohabitate with their "housekeepers" and father children out of wedlock; to wreaking havoc and even some outright wars in countries in which they perpetuate their interpretation of Christianity; a blessing from these hypocrites would only diminish my love and commitment to my wife.
The Catholic Church has never been a friend of gay, lesbian or other queer people living our lives openly and honestly. I, personally, would consider a blessing from the Roman Catholic Church to be a curse.
Cindy Bologna
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.