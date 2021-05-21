Is anyone surprised that action at the legislature has been taken to trim the wings of Dallas Heard? His sophomoric insults and juvenile behavior is catching up to him. Even the Republicans are fed up. When he said he is voting "no" on everything he became completely inconsequential in the State Senate, but it is easy, you don't even need to read the bill.
This is in contrast to Gary Leif, who also represents us at the legislature. Mr. Leif has delivered significant legislation as well as money to benefit the citizens of his district. Heard has delivered nothing except to serve as the butt of jokes.
It is interesting to note in The News-Review story the other day, Heard referred to his constituents. This is new. In the past, he represented his "flock" and then "his people," but now he talks about his constituents. Not that he has ever met them. Dallas Heard has appeared in front of right wing boosters and MAGA supporters but has never, to my knowledge, ever faced a challenger in public debate. Not once, ever. In fact, at a debate for County Commissioner on TV in 2018 it was announced that Dallas Heard was there. Shannon Souza, his challenger for the State Senate, saw this and went to the commissioner debates to challenge Dallas Heard to a debate in person. When he found out she was coming in the front door, he dashed out the back rather than face her.
He refuses to debate in the open because voters, even indoctrinated Republicans, can recognize an ignorant, puffed up ninny when they see one. Dallas Heard should resign his position in the State Senate and let someone better do this job. He has more of a future skulking behind the closed doors of party leadership.
Larry Montgomery
Roseburg
