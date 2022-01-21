Little lambs running in the meadow. Oh the joys of you life. I had sheep. No, they had me. I built protective fencing to keep out the neighbor's dogs, wild bears, cougars, coyotes, bobcats, grey fox and raccoons. Sometimes, lead was the only option left to protect the sheep. Then came the eagles. Federally protected eagles. Eagles fly over fences. They pick up the wee lambs, carry them high into the sky and then drop them, efectively killing the lambs as they crash back into the ground. Every day or two another lamb was taken. When the dwindling number of lambs grow too big to carry off, they are still not safe. The eagles change their tactics. Instead they fly down and aim their razor sharp talons for the kidneys in the lamb's lower back.
Many years ago I was informed by the government, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, that after the eagle's talons have pierced the lambs' kidneys, they will fly off and wait for the sheep to die before returning later to eat it. (This is also a common situation for full-grown deer and antelope in the Dakotas, or biologists too close to a nesting site.)
I'm no longer in the sheep business. Cattle and calves now graze the meadows. Eagles don't harass them much. But, now ODFW has allowed wolves. Wolves will kill the cattle. In addition to horses and other smaller animals, they can also kill you and your children. Please help me move the Oregon borders to Idaho, so that wave effective means of dealing with wolves, at least the four-footed ones after my livestock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.