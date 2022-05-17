A large part of the duties of our county commissioners is to serve the taxpayers of the county. One way they do this is by responding to issues constituents have with county departments.
Apparently Commissioner Kress does not take this duty seriously. Two weeks ago I contacted his office to request a meeting to discuss zoning code violations by a property owner in my neighborhood. The receptionist told me she would inform Commissioner Kress of my concerns and my call would be returned. Later that day I received a call from Joshua Shaklee, the head of the Planning Department. He said Commissioner Kress had contacted him to call me to discuss my concerns. After explaining the code violations of the property owner, Mr. Shaklee assured me he would address my concerns with the property owner and call me the following week. Since he did not call the next week, I again contacted Commissioner Kress’s office explaining that Mr. Shaklee never returned my call. The receptionist again assured me she would pass my message to Commissioner Kress. It has been more than two weeks and I’m still waiting to hear from either Mr. Shaklee, or Commissioner Kress. Clearly this is not the reaction we expect from our public servants.
Is this the way Douglas County taxpayers should be treated? Don’t we deserve a County Commissioner that is responsive to those the pay their salaries?
