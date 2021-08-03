When I was growing up in Minnesota my dad taught me to love hiking and being outdoors. My mom taught me to love the wild creatures and the magic to be found in nature. They both taught me to respect the life giving force of water.
Oregon Senator Ron Wyden has introduced the “River Democracy Act”, co-sponsored by Senator Jeff Merkley. They are recognizing the importance of America’s water and waterways, especially in light of the climate changes happening right now. We see the changes in our own rivers - the Umpqua, the Rogue, the Klamath, the McKenzie and others.
The River Democracy Act recognizes the importance of protecting our drinking water and our forests, both threatened by climate change and thoughtless land management/timber harvesting practices. The River Democracy Act recognizes the importance of tourism to our national economy. (The U.S. travel and tourism industry generated over $1.6 trillion in economic output in 2017, supporting 7.8 million U.S. jobs. Travel and tourism exports accounted for 11 percent of all U.S. exports and nearly a third (32 percent) of all U.S. services exports.
My own family has a small Airbnb. People come from all over the U.S, Canada and Europe to sit on the banks of the Umpqua River, visit Crater Lake and the plethora of waterfalls that decorate our landscape. Our rivers are not only life-giving sources of drinking water but soothers of souls, playgrounds for those young and young at heart, homes for our fish, respites for wild creatures and so much more.
Please take some time and look up Senator Wyden’s “River Democracy Act”. Then write, call or email Senator Wyden and thank him for working hard to make this a reality. Let him know that the rivers and wild places matter to you also.
Connie Page
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.