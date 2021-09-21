In response to article in the Sunday edition of The News-Review, "Heard forced to leave Douglas High." If what is written is true and accurate, I believe the administration and school district have some explaining to do. Please don't tell me that "Cancel Culture" has arrived in Douglas County. What more important example can we set for our children than the fact that "Free Speech" is alive and well in Douglas County. I believe Mr. Heard, if given prior permission by the administration to speak and at the invitation of some students, that an explanation is owed to those of us who still read the newspaper and the students who extended the invitation. I believe the rights of these students was infringed upon and a very poor example was set. If, again, the reporting by The News-Review was true and accurate: Students invite speaker to campus, speaker granted permission to speak, and then that permission was denied on the day of the speech with no explanation by the administration, something stinks.
Diane Breyer
Sutherlin
Yeah, I believe that an official statement is in order. That said, only a fool would pretend to really know any of the pertinent facts (not that it would keep people from believing something else).
Dallas is the chairman of the Republican Party of Oregon. If the school district allowed him to speak, then they'd have to allow the chair of the Democratic Party of Oregon to come and speak about covid and liberty. And maybe the Libertarian Party and the Pacific Green Party, the Progressive Party and the Working Families Party. They're all officially recognized in Oregon.
It's a nightmare to contemplate. It would be completely wrong to give preferential treatment to the chairman of the State GOP while denying the right to speak to the leaders of the other parties. How do you think all those other speakers would go over with parents in the district?
It's been a long time since I was in school, but I don't recall ever having a politician or Chairman of any political party being allowed to speak and address students AT any of the schools I attended outside of commencement. If Sen. Heard is allowed to spew his lies, why shouldn't leaders from Citizens for Tyranny, QAnon and Antifa also be allowed? Where do you draw the line?
