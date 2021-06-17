I’m thinking there are more reasons for lack of workers
There has been a lot of talk about the lack of workers for the current job market. They blame the extra benefits of the unemployment as the problem. This may be part of the problem, but I don’t feel that it is the sole problem.
The baby boom generation is now retiring due to their age. I am sure that the pandemic was a great motivator in those deciding to retire. Their jobs became open, mostly higher paying jobs, and those that became available were acquired by those holding lower paying jobs who were only allowed part-time employment which provided no benefits. Wouldn’t it make sense for them to move on?
Another reason might be that people have moved out of the area to seek bigger and better options that are not available here. Wouldn’t that make sense for them to move on?
Another reason that might be the reason for a lack of workforce is that those want to work are not allowed to come to this country due to politics. A lot of business uses these workers and they are not here.
A business that deals in shave ice was told one thing and then another. Is this a business friendly area. If it is not a business friendly area, wouldn’t it make sense that it is not an employment friendly area?
I could go on and on, but I think you are starting to see the whole picture of reasons that there is a shortage of workers. There are many factors that have caused this. Business owners are either going to have to provide more pay and benefits, or they will have to do more of the work themselves. Why didn’t they think of that?
