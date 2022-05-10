I consider it reprehensible the extent our Oregon Department of Education has gone to promote sex education. Sadly, our legislators, who are in control, support the agenda.
The ODE mandates sex education for grades K-12 and, with intent or not, young people are led to believe that sexual deviancy is OK, and that emotions should trump over physical evidence.
The content of these lessons has been incubated behind closed doors and is being taught without parental consent. Introducing this curriculum into the early stages of our children’s lives is destroying their natural innocence.
Contrary to the agenda of the ODE, I believe the innocence of our children should be protected.
Prior parental consent should be a prerequisite and mandated. Parents should be the ones who control the time when it’s appropriate for sexual information to be introduced into their children’s lives.
The agenda of removing God from the place of honor in our Country and from our lives has resulted in perverseness, which has grown exponentially.
Children’s minds are saturated with exposure to it in entertainment. Now, among youth aged from 10-14, suicide is the third leading cause of death — very sad.
Fortunately, parents are becoming more aware of what is being taught in the classroom and monitoring what is seen on TV and the movies. They are fighting back against the progressive agenda. One such group is in Roseburg. The group’s name: “Moms for Liberty.” If you are tired of how the progressive liberals are using the schools and media to indoctrinate our children, consider joining and/or supporting them.
Our Oregon primary election is on May 17. If we citizens want to change the direction our country is headed, it’s important we vote, and make our voices heard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.