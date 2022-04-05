A snowball rolls downhill in the snow, collecting weight and speed. Perhaps when a sensible person tries to convey reasonable and clear thoughts to someone who has already cemented their ways, the snowball crashes.
We are approaching elections. It is time to renew and restore the imbalances before the snowball crashes on us.
For governmental leaders to demonstrate reason and clarity for service is challenged by those who discredit their position by showing their lack of intelligence and respect for others.
When senators questioned a candidate for the U.S. Supreme Court, they may have well been talking to themselves in a box. Not one of these incensed senators made any effort to listen. Why vote for those with the big signs saying, reelect me?
If we have few citizens willing to step up and challenge the current commissioners or representatives, then we are to blame for the poor outcomes. Being incensed is blindness and foolishness.
Trying to make sense of the predicament of today's politicians makes no sense. When you vote, do the county well and write in a candidate. From my vantage point, it is better to have new and fresh ideas from the sensible than to rehash the old members of the incensed. Vote someone other than the reelect crowds!
