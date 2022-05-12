Driving down Jackson Street I noticed the current Douglas County Commissioners all have big signs on the Republican Party Headquarters' office.
I thought these positions were non-partisan. Obviously all three commissioners are running as Republicans. This makes me question where they truly stand. They are obviously supported by and part of the radical right party that supports the big lie, denies global warming, and has no problem stripping women's basic freedoms.
Like the national party, will these GOP candidates throw the election their way or perhaps simply not step down?
In that light, the current commissioners have refused to support the science behind our threatened native run of summer steelhead. They seem to know better than the biologists.
I have also seen the damage our current commissioners have done illegally logging our county parks. If you question this, go see the devastated Cavitt Creek Park or count the 100-plus stumps in Whistlers Bend Park.
We would all be better off by not having all three commissioners from the party that tried to overthrow our government and where dirty tricks reign supreme. I do not trust the old boys club currently in office.
None of the Douglas County Republican commissioner candidates will get my vote.
Bill, you better do your homework. One of the candidates running against an incumbent is the recent former chairperson of the local GOP. Two have been seen protesting with far-right radicals who were holding up Q-inspired signs.
I'm not making any recommendations, just suggesting you do some thorough checking because some of the opponents are way out there in wackoland.
Bill, here's what the County, City, and District Candidate Manual says: "In a county nonpartisan race, a candidate does not run as a member of a political party. County nonpartisan offices include Justice of the Peace, County Clerk, County Assessor, County Treasurer, and Sheriff; it may also include County Commissioner. ORS 249.002. Check with the County Clerk for specific qualifications." A call to the County Clerk's office can point you to why our commissioners are political party affiliated. source - pdf. file - page 18: https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Documents/county-city-district-candidates.pdf
