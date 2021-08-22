I have been waiting for our Douglas County Commissioners and the Douglas Public Health Network to encourage residents to get vaccinated and wear masks with the same sense of urgency they want us to stay home and limit direct contact with others.
The truth is that the exponentially increasing number of COVID cases in Douglas County, which are overwhelming our hospital, are primarily a result of so few people being vaccinated and until more get vaccinated, it will take heroic efforts at mask wearing and isolation to make a difference. To our County leaders, grow a spine and personally urge persons to get vaccinated.
Alternatively, present actual evidence from reputable verifiable sources as to why people should fear vaccinations. Step up, be a leader, tell people what they need to hear even if they don't want to hear it.
That is what leaders do and that is what you have so far failed to do.
Guy Bony
Oakland
