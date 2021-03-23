I was happy to see The News Review article "How Kids benefit from Being Read To" (March 20) because, for the last two years, I've been involved with a great program which sends books to local children that are ideal for reading aloud. It's an international program called Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and it mails books to children from birth to 5 years old every month at no charge to their families. In Douglas County there are three active Imagination Library programs right now. The one I'm involved with is offered to the communities served by libraries in Winston, Myrtle Creek, Riddle, Canyonville and Glendale.
To register a child or learn more, parents and caregivers can contact one of these libraries or go online to imaginationlibrary.com. The News Review article does a very good job of describing the benefits of reading aloud to children. Imagination Library makes it easy to have a continuing cost-free supply of good children's books to read.
Lisa Sabol
Riddle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.