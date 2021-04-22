It has been 22 days since Biden assigned the border problem to Harris. Harris has no current plans to visit the border and see the outrageous surge of migrants. It's questionable, but Guatamala may be in her visiting plans. Joe has no plans to visit the border either.
I agree with Hilliard (April 7, The News-Review) in the impeachment of Biden. We should also remove Harris along with Pelosi, Schumer and other far left radicals before America is destroyed permanently.
This Biden administration is irrational and spiteful toward all that Trump did to further the "Make America Great Again" movement.
Biden and Harris are continuing to run an irrational administration.
Impeachment now is the answer before the United States is destroyed forever.
Sylvia Coyne
Roseburg
