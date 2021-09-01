In response to all the people spewing vitriol at and about Sheriff John Hanlin over his letter regarding enforcement of the mandates from our Governor, try rereading the letter again. Sheriff Hanlin does and will enforce constitutional laws and protect the public safety. He cares very much for our county and its people, and because of that is not willing to enforce illegal mandates and take away our right of personal control over our personal health.
I, for one. appreciate that.
He encourages all of us to be safe and make good decisions, but refuses to be a party to having others' choices rammed down our throats.
Would you rather have his deputies and other law enforcement officers knocking on your door demanding to see proof that you are making health choices the governor demands — regardless of your personal choices? Where do you suppose our being forced to do certain things because the governor wants us to — regardless of our own needs or choices will end? It won't!
As I said, I appreciate Sheriff Hanlin protecting all our rights and freedoms, including the freedom to make personal health choices. He is a good man and a good sheriff.
Lorrie Harris
Roseburg
The Governor has stated she NEVER ASKED Sheriff Hanlin to enforce the mask mandate. Why, other than for political purposes, did Sheriff Hanlin write a letter stating his refusal to do something he was never asked to do?
Sheriff Hanlin does and will enforce constitutional laws..." How clever of you to slip that word constitutional in. Constitutional authority was settled in court many years ago by smart people and judges. He's not Matt Dillon, and this isn't Gunsmoke.
