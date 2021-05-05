Micki Hall is the clear choice for our school district. She has the experience, the temperament and the vision to make the decisions that will help our district thrive. I have had the unique experience of getting to know Micki as a student and as an employee of the Roseburg School District. From both of these perspectives, I can say for certain that Micki is guided by what matters most in education, the students.
It’s been over a decade since I sat in her classroom, but I remember Micki well. She inspired the chubby, introverted teen that I was, who only attended one school dance, to participate in a “flash mob” dance in front of all my peers. She took the time to get to know me, to listen about my life and interests, to show me that I mattered, that my participation, even my small part in a dance, mattered. Micki has decades of experience in education and there are countless stories like mine of the impact that she had on the kids in our community. It is safe to say that when it comes to making decisions about how to inspire, empower and challenge our students for the betterment of themselves and our community that Micki possesses a deep well to pull from to help the board in their decision making.
The students in our community are a precious resource. They need a school board that will make decisions and enact policies that will keep their interests at heart. Our students, our district, our community needs a candidate that can listen, welcome ideas and advocate for our students. Vote for Micki Hall for school board position number 2.
Brian Shimer
Roseburg
