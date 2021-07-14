In response to Karen Van Griethuysen's letter to the editor challenging me to respond to her response to my letter of July 6 in The News-Review, these are my honest words: Unlike Donald Trump, Joe Biden has been a lifelong public servant, standing for the environment, civil rights and everything American.
Joe Biden has always stood for everything I believe in for the American people. He returned the United States to the Paris Climate Accord. He revoked the permit for the Keystone Pipeline. He blocked the drilling in Alaska's National Wildlife Refuge. He cancelled 55.6 million dollars in student debt for profit colleges. He asked for legislation to raise the national minimum wage. He terminated contracts for companies to construct the Mexican border wall. He signed a 1.9 trillion dollar relief bill for the American economy. His American Rescue Plan boosted funding for the Obama Affordable Care Act for those without health care. He reversed nine of President Trump's immigration, border policies. But the most important thing that he has done is announce a new plan to tackle gun violence, making it a priority for his government to curb America's gun violence epidemic.
And finally Ms. Griethuysien: I admire Vice President Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Eric Swalwell, etc., for doing the jobs that they were elected to do.
Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Ted Cruz, and the worst of the worst, Josh Hawley and Marjorie Taylor Greene, etc., do nothing but complain about the democrats.
With Joe Biden as president, America will become great again.
Robert Myers
Roseburg
