Everybody wants more transparency…at least from everybody else. Therefore, Kimberli S. Holmquist, I would like to encourage, from your group, “Community Rights Douglas County”, the same type of full-disclosure that you desire from our commissioners.
You say that “Community Rights Douglas County” has no connection to Umpqua Watersheds, but John Hunter is the president…hmm. Alright, what percentage of your group are also supporters of Umpqua Watersheds (coincidentally of course)? What percentage of your group were involved in protesting the logging of Busenbark Park … and then, the ridiculous revolution over the removal of dead and dying danger trees from other county parks? What percentage of your group was involved with the initiative known as “Home Rule”? By the way, the “Home Rule” folks also insisted that they had no connection to Umpqua Watersheds…hmm. I guess nobody wants to be connected to Umpqua Watersheds anymore.
If I’ve become a little over-bearing in a time when Trump-supporting conservatives like myself are being censured, canceled and blackballed, I’m sorry…not sorry. We live in one of the few, predominantly-conservative counties on the West Coast, and I intend to do everything in my power to keep it that way. Therefore, I have three more questions for you, Kimberli…in the name of transparency. What percentage of your group are Progressive Democrats, or at least politically “left-leaning”? Does your group have an agenda to insert liberal, left-leaning elected officials (i.e. commissioners) into Douglas County’s government? In other words, are you guys trying to bring Kate Brown’s crap right into our own house?
I think not! You are concerned about the type of poisons that the county uses as herbicides on county lands. I can relate to that… I’m concerned about the kind of political poisons that groups like yours might want to apply to county’s like ours.
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
(1) comment
Todd, I've been a member or leader in various civic groups over the past decades and never once did we ask those kinds of questions of our members or supporters. We also didn't ask what church they went to or even if the went to church. Did they support UCC sports? Did they participate in Graffiti Weekend or the Greatest of the Grape? Did they go the Blackberry Festival? Were they in the Million Dollar circle for selling real estate? Who did they vote for? Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope. Maybe you have to answer those questions if you're a card carrying Trump supporting member of the GOP, but I've never ever had anyone ask me those kinds of questions, not even the Chamber of Commerce, even though it did seem that some members looked at me suspiciously. But no one ever asked. They had manners and a sense of propriety.
You're making an impossible demand and it's no a good look on you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.