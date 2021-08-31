As a former resident of Douglas County, I read with interest Sheriff John Hanlin's take on the Governor's mandate. I am always concerned when an elected official declares their intent to disregard the law (assuming the mask mandate is legal). I thought Hanlin was elected to enforce laws, not ignore those he doesn't like.
Bob Millikan
Goodyear, Arizona
(6) comments
If masks and vaccines are not working, what do you suggest? I don't believe for one minute that there are just oodles of people running around spreading this virus. This virus is capable of spreading even with vaccines, etc.
Sheriff Hanlin is simply saying he's not going to send officers to force mask wearing when those same officers have more important things to do....like deal with actual crimes. The sheriff's department is not the mask police, and neither are any of our local departments
You are wrong. The sheriff and his deputies are the mask police, just as they are the seatbelt police, the speeding police, the murder police, the robbery police. They can't pick and choose which laws to enforce, especially when people are dying because of their inaction (and before you say, "It's not a law!" why don't you research it and find out just what a mandate is). Why don't you pull your head out of the Fox box and take a look around. Consider the numbers. Consider the needless deaths in this county simply because the virus has been politicized, and people like you downplay the devastation until, of course, you get the virus and beg for assistance, despite your rugged individualism. You should think about a subject before you post a half-baked opinion on the matter, Tonya.
Nobody EVER asked Sheriff Hanlin to be the mask police, no matter how much he claims to the contrary.
I understand Sheriff Hamlin's desire to divorce his department from having to enforce mask compliance issues.
It's his rationale for his editorializing that should be up for debate. Especially curious is his remark that “This mandate is potentially more reckless than doing nothing to stop the spread of COVID.” He offers zero argument to support that statement...in fact the basic tone of his mask mandate statement was that he's smarter than those above him, therefore, rules for other counties may or may not apply to Douglas County depending upon his daily attitude (sigh).
Hi, Bob. Hope you are well. Stay careful.
