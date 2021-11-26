I read with mixed emotions the article in Sunday's paper about ballot measure IP 13. I too am concerned about animal abuse and regret the hundreds of animals I operated on in Guatemala without anesthetic.
What is the objective of the proposal? Make everyone a vegetarian? There are alternatives to animal protein such as beans and rice, eggs, soy and whey.
Our climate is not conducive to raising beans and rice or soy. We can produce whey if we have dairy cattle. But what does a farmer do when a cow drops a bull calf? Not all bulls are suitable or required for breeding purposes. Ship them out of state I guess.
If supporters of IP 13 oppose artificial insemination, I wonder if they oppose incubators for hatching eggs as it would deny a hen the pleasure of sitting on her own eggs. Most hatcheries hatch hundreds of eggs at a time. Roughly 50% will come out males. What does the hatchery do with these?
Much of our Oregon land is best used for pasture and timber.
At one time we were the timber capital of the Nation. No longer.
Years ago we had lots of cattle and sheep. So now we would have to ship our animals out of state to be butchered and then buy our meat in the grocery store! Small businesses like Oakland Lockers and B&D Meat Company would be out of business, unless they resorted to road kill animals.
The family farm would no longer survive. Even if the supporters push us back to the stone age, I believe even cavemen killed animals for food.
I agree with Carla Rutter, but not ready to leave. I have three generations buried in Roseburg. I will sell my pasture and let my hens die of old age.
