Regarding an Aug. 29 sports article in The News-Review written by Tom Eggers, I was troubled when I read how and why coach (ex) Robin Knebel relinquished his coaching position at Douglas High School.
He stated the reason was his disagreement with Governor Brown concerning the mask standards. He told his student-athletes "this is the right decision."
So now, politics has furthered its ugly head. What kind of lesson was this "mentor" teaching? He traded personal politics over: teaching, training, guiding, and counseling these eager kids.
How many people were let down: Douglas High School, the parents, the entire community?
I do not agree with a lot of Governor Brown's views. I do believe that she is trying to curtail the too many COVID cases and deaths. Look at at at our local numbers.
After all of this, I am guessing his last year football record of 3-2 and losing fourteen players to graduation is the main reason for his stepping down. He has opted to not be involved in a possible losing season. Although he is missing out on grooming up-in- coming student athletes. As a former coach in numerous sports I feel this is what it's all about. Watching young kids improve their athletic skills is so rewarding.
Politics must stay out of the workplace.
Good luck to Coach Garcia in the up-coming season. Thank you for stepping up.
John Trotogott
Lookingglass
(1) comment
If Mr. Knebel quit his coaching job because of his strong beliefs opposing masking and vaccination, why didn't he also quit his counselor job at the school where the same requirements apply?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.