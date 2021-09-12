Perhaps no mask, no vaxers should be charged with murder now that innocent babies and children are dying because of them.
The Douglas County Sheriff and our silent commissioners are supposed to protect us from disasters like the highly contagious and deadly delta variant.
If we are at war against this virus, then perhaps causing deaths from this are war crimes.
I have a right to safety.
I no longer feel safe in Douglas County.
Diana Pace
Roseburg
Wow..."if you can't say something nice." Hopefully you're able to laugh at
rude comments. You have every right to share your feelings. Rude and
hurtful comments come from those who lack compassion, are self-centered and have a need to cause negative drama. What they say, says everything
about them, not you!
While I completely understand what you're saying, maybe the 'charges' should be a little less. Your concept is great, though!
Diana, there are many of us in the county who believe there was no line in the sand when it came to who fell victim and died in the last 18 months. The sheer increasing number of victims should have been an awakening moment but we find that the only reason our leaders continue to defy death of so many is based strictly on their political affiliation to the New Republican Party. The New Republican Party is intent on perpetuating hate and division toward another civil war. In truth, the civil war began with the first racist comments made by Trump. Fascists picked up the baton and eagerly began an organized plan, covert, subversive and insidious in nature to bring white supremacy to the entire nation. It's happening now with atrocious results. You have good reason to feel unsafe, no one is safe from civil war. War is something the citizens of this country haven't experienced in 155 years save for the insurrection we all witnessed on January 6th. Fear of actual bloodletting and death during war is normal and natural. You are one in millions across the entire country who no longer feel safe - with good reason. The mistake us non-fascist folk are making is not using a wider lens to see what's been happening since January 20th, 2017, almost a complacency brought on by sheer disbelief that Fascism is rushing to rule the U.S.
No, it will never be time for extreme measures like that.
You’re in desperate need of serious psychological help. It would appear that this plandemic has infected your reasoning
Maybe it's time you simply moved away.
