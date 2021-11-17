There is growing concern, among those paying attention, for the incremental but steady undermining of our rights — of privacy, free speech, religious conviction, travel, property, self-defense, gatherings and other formerly rock-solid pillars of America.
Government has now imposed gender confusion in classrooms, restrooms and sports. And beyond-basic-biology sex education that persuades impressionable young minds of aggressive activist agendas. Critical Race Theory infiltrates classrooms, corroding national cohesion. The state abandons academic proficiencies (they're proving elusive).
Have Salem's social engineers given the slightest reason to believe they'll ever relinquish power and affirm local decision-making? For now, yet another line is crossed — the job terminations of friends, family and neighbors. Why? Because they assert a personal vaccine precaution. Freedom, remember?
Our government's attitude is evident: it warns that we go too far in insisting the people's voice remains in a pandemic. But it is reasonable, and urgent, to ask: "Where is the point where government has gone too far?"
Will vaccine papers or visible identification be required next? Will "privileges" be granted according to citizen score cards? Are quarantine facilities ahead for the non-compliant? Wild-eyed notions? Except they're appearing worldwide — for everyone's good, of course.
I have a nostalgic notion: superintendents, principals, and school board members are first and foremost voices of their constituents, rather than government agents. And that schools should responsively reflect the priorities and goals of local taxpayers, not the woke aspirations of an agenda-driven political elite.
So again I ask: At what point do we say, enough? Remember America's history of calling out tyranny. And the exhortation that every generation must be vigilant for freedom. So if our government servants dare trespass their boundaries, do we dare say "NO!" in response?
Is it finally time to stand, or do we acquiesce and hide?
Len Bodeen
Sutherlin
(4) comments
What we are seeing in our country is that the extremist right wing has taken over the Republican party. They are increasingly passing anti-democratic (small d) laws to restrict voting. They are encouraging dangerous rhetoric (Rep Gosar was just now censured for threatening to kill a congresswoman.) They are lionizing as patriots the insurrectionists who attacked the seat of our government and threatened our vice-president with hanging.
Led by their criminal, traitorous ex-president, today's GOP is an existential threat to our democratic republic.
Mr. Bodeen,
Do you happen to have children or grandchildren in Douglas County schools? I do and have not seen any evidence of the things you mention. I do not disagree that these things might be happening in other parts of the state and/or country, but I have yet to see these things taught or promoted in our schools or with our Douglas County officials.
The "Q" is strong in this one.
Mr. Bodeen,
When YOU say, "Government has now imposed gender confusion in classrooms, restrooms and sports," and many of the other claims you make, can you please point to anywhere this has happened in Douglas County. Are you saying School Boards, Mayors and County Commissioners in Douglas County have allowed this to happen here? If so, where?
I keep reading these Fox News scare tactics about horrible changes happening across the USA, yet haven't seen many, if any changes here in Douglas County where I live. If elected governments in other parts of the country want to change how their school systems are operated, that is THEIR choice they made with THEIR vote. If THEY don't like it, THEY can change it with their vote. I happen to not agree with many of their governed decisions in other parts of the country, which is why I choose to live and vote in Douglas County.
I applaud you for calling attention to these issues. But, screaming the sky is falling in some Fox News alternate reality and calling for people to stand up to the political elite and their tyranny is not what I consider a reasonable method of addressing these issues, should they ever occur in Douglas County.
