It’s obvious now that Trump has tried to steal top secret government documents. He defied a subpoena months ago leaving the FBI/ DOJ no other choice but to go get it. Especially when, God forbid, it could involve nuclear secrets. It’s a serious felony with potential jail time.
With all the coverage I’ve seen on the Mar-a-Lago search, I’ve not heard anyone ask the simple most basic question.
Why did Trump take the material?
He knows it’s extremely sensitive and valuable.
The inventory list of the first 15 boxes retrieved in January had one full page of unclassified material and three pages of classified material including the most "Top Secret."
What was he going to do with these next 12 boxes of materials he had hidden? Perhaps he was intent on selling it, or trading it to his friend Putin. For certain he knows it’s very valuable. So again, why did he even take it?
The GOP and Fox fake news say it’s terrible and Trump has been violated. McCarthy even threatened the DOJ. Why do Republicans want a man like him to have top secret material? What a crazy precedent to set. Why would they defend such a serious steal? The rules are strict about handling classified materials. Trump knew them. But he had a purpose in taking them. What if they involve weapon development, nuclear war scenarios or nuclear codes? He stole this stuff for a reason. Ask yourself why.
As usual, Trump is turning this into another big money making con. All the while the Republicans stand behind Trump's big steal and the party's downward spiral to facism. If you're a Republican, you should consider where your party is headed and exactly what you believe American democracy is really about.
