All of a sudden, I have a craving for a Hawaiian shave ice! Where can I get one? Oh, I know. I can get one from the Wailani food truck in Stewart Park. But wait! The Roseburg City Council just shut down that operation in Stewart Park because of a zoning violation. Oops!
With a wildly popular attraction like Wailani shave ice in Stewart Park, the City Council should use some common sense and reverse their zoning law. And I wouldn't have to go to Sutherlin for my shave ice.
Speaking of common sense, is it the same City Council that approved Winco Foods to build their supermarket next to Sherm's Thunderbird?
Where is the loyalty to Sherm's, who have supported 4H and FFA youth for years? Shouldn't the City Council be pro-Roseburg?
Chuck Dana
Roseburg
I don't mind the competition with Sherms as much as I mind that this popular store is going to go across the street from Mercy Hospital. It will surely cause even more congestion than Kmart did when we had two hospitals! Now down to one with ambulance serving all of Douglas County driving into an already crowded crossway? What idiots would propose such a thing? I don't want to pay for their mistakes by adding another lane and reworking an intersection. Go over to the old Safeway and Payless area and build it. & 'they WILL come'!
Every time I read about City Council grumbles it reminds of a line in the Oregon Dryrotta: "Go placidly amid the volcanic ash, and remember what peace there may be found in carpooling. As far as possible, be on good terms with your neighbor as often as the sun shines. Surround yourself with that which is pleasant, never holding onto more than an ounce of anything. Always plan on good weather, however, speak softly and carry a big umbrella. Be pure & clean, and drink only that which is naturally brewed. Remember, you are a child of the Oregon Trail, pay not a sales tax and never litter. Be kind to the dull & ignorant, for they shall inherit the city council chambers. Nurture your strength of spirit, for you will need it when returning your empties. Never be cynical about love, for it is as perennial as the grass, even though it gets burned once a year. Waste not your natural resources, and recycle your laundry. Be one with nature and take a possum to lunch. Be at peace with yourself and know the Cascades will be here tomorrow. Above all, strive to stay dry." -Wally Newman, 5/19/1980
