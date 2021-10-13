Roseburg looks like the 'City of Trees.' They are beautiful!
However, they do need some maintenence. My husband and I have noticed people walking up and down Edenbower in the vicinity of Garden Hills Apartments and they have to duck their heads because the tree limbs hang down too far and we see people dodging the hang-over limbs. There are other streets that are the same way.
It's time for the city to take notice and fix the problem.
Another place needs attention — the pond next to Fred Meyer. Chips have been put down recently, so good. Then let's tidy up the plants within the wire fences so we can seen the plants that belong there and not the weeds that accompany them!
During the summer one of the new trees seemed to lack water and has died or seemed to have died.
The city and the Audobon Club (Society), etc., should take note and fix these new plantings so they do bring happiness to those of us who live here and have previously admired our wildlife and the other foliage delights.
Also, the parking lot at the pond needs a wash down and also the sidewalks. The city used to do those things, it seems they've ceased cleanup!
Perhaps new management is needed — it's also very unclean for the parents who their toddlers there.
Sylvia Coyne
Roseburg
