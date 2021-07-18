I know others have written about this, but every time I go by the Kmart parking lot i feel frustrated.
Why would one put a WinCo store there when if you had a good baseball arm you could almost hit five stores: Albertson's, WalMart, Sherm's, Fred Meyer and Safeway. Meanwhile, Diamond Lake Boulevard, that has the so-called low income apartments, has no full service store. Same with downtown and now they are putting a new apartment home down there. If we were in a larger metro area these would be called food deserts. Yes, there are convenience stores, but that is what they are and food is priced accordingly.
Another concern is that Stewart Parkway at peak hours is jammed up around the Kmart parking lot with cars trying to to the freeway and on up the road.
There have been accidents a long that area and at least one fatal. If an ambulance is needed to come off the freeway it is more difficult when minutes count.
Who makes these decisions? Do they ever listen to community input? At times it feels like they are more interested in chasing shaved ice trucks, people with chickens and trying to make the homeless invisible.
The one way we can make our voices heard is with our wallets. I find it incomprehensible that this plan can be anything but a disaster due to poor planning when there are other options.
Jennifer High
Roseburg
