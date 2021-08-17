All Americans Must Be Accompanied by an Adult. A British pub put that sign in front of their entrance after the 2016 Presidential Election Results. I wonder how necessary that might be?
The main culprit to America's greatest problems are being poor and the fallout/cause and effect of being poor. Regardless of race, the poor are the fastest growing population. The middle class is all but a moot point in America and white male fears of brown/back immigrants gaining on them are void of context. Ninety-nine% of every tint of America is neck and neck in the race against abject poverty.
Who on earth would object to equity of wage but a wealthy or fearful elitist-to-be or wanna be, who demands privilege?
If you're not earning $35.00 an hour you're a slave laborer/indentured servant. That should piss you off. “Marriner Eccles, chairman of the Federal Reserve from 1934 to 1948, explained that the Great Depression occurred because the buying power of most Americans fell far short of what the economy was producing. The wealthy spend only a small percentage of their income – not enough to keep the economy churning. Lower-income people, on the other hand, spend almost everything they have... Most workers aren’t earning enough to buy what the economy is capable of producing.” Robert Reich, former US Secretary of Labor.
Inflation worries? The Feds have been filling the gap since 1928 as a mechanism to fuel consumerism without wage equity. Capitalism and poverty isn't going anywhere, the economy, inevitably and soon, destination total collapse. It has happened before.
Rather than lobby hard wage equity, the trending algorithm: praying on our weakest fears; racism, gender equality, homophobia, xenophobia and whites fear of losing their privilege. The 99% are poverty pawns, forfeited every election cycle.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/aug/13/joe-biden-spending-plans-inflation-debt-fears-misplaced
Tracy Reid
Glendale
